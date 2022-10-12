Create New Account
And We Know 10.11.2022 Everything is at STAKE! DURHAM, Russia, Ukraine, Election, the OLD GUARD Exposed & in PANIC
Published a month ago |
LT of And We Know


October 11, 2022


This marathon of videos, day after day, we keep going, more information continues to pour in as we get closer to the election. Two years ago, they pulled my YouTube channel around this time knowing that we were exposing all of their shenanigans leading up to the 2020 election. This time we are doubling down on info drops. Thank you for your support. Russia fights back with strategic targets, Durham will be hot, Trump speeches are filled with encouragement, and we will take a peek at what might have really happened with the Titanic and how it relates to the lies we are fed today.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nimye-10.11.22-everything-is-at-stake-durham-russia-ukraine-election-the-old-guar.html


trumpcurrent eventselectionpanicrussiadeep statewardurhamukrainetitanicltand we knowexposing evilold guard

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
