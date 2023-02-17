REVEALED 📡 THE HACKING AND DISINFORMATION TEAM MEDDLING IN ELECTIONS 📰 THE GUARDIAN

An international team of journalists have revealed an Israeli spyware company's election tampering & multiple, mass disinformation campaigns on social media, utilizing thousands of fake accounts, The Guardian reports.
Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/NewsAndPolitics/comments/1130pne/an_international_team_of_journalists_have/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf
A covert team of Israeli contractors who claim to have manipulated more than 30 elections around the world using hacking, sabotage and automated disinformation on social media have been exposed in a new Guardian investigation.
Subscribe to The Guardian on YouTube ► http://bit.ly/subscribegdn
The unit is run by Tal Hanan, a former Israeli special forces operative who now works privately using the pseudonym “Jorge”. In more than six hours of secretly recorded meetings, Hanan and his team spoke of how they could gather intelligence on rivals, including by hacking Gmail and Telegram accounts.
The Guardian publishes independent journalism, made possible by supporters. Contribute to The Guardian today ► https://bit.ly/3uhA7zg
Sign up to the Guardian's free new daily newsletter, First Edition ► http://theguardian.com/first-edition
Website ► https://www.theguardian.com
Facebook ►https://www.facebook.com/theguardian
Twitter ► https://twitter.com/guardian
Instagram ► https://instagram.com/guardian
The Guardian on YouTube:
Guardian News ► https://bit.ly/guardiannewssubs
Guardian Australia ► https://bit.ly/guardianaussubs
Guardian Football ► https://bit.ly/gdnfootballsubs
Guardian Sport ► https://bit.ly/gdnsportsubs
Guardian Live ► https://bit.ly/guardianlivesubs
#TeamJorge #TalHanan #Investigation #Disinformation #Bots #SocialMedia #FakeProfiles #News
Articles:
The Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/15/revealed-disinformation-team-jorge-claim-meddling-elections-tal-hanan
Haaretz
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/security-aviation/2022-11-16/ty-article-static-ext/the-israelis-destabilizing-democracy-and-disrupting-elections-worldwide/00000186-461e-d80f-abff-6e9e08b10000
Previously, there was a worldwide scandal over another Israeli spyware company, NSO Group - which sold an application called Pegasus.
The Guardian - The Pegasus Project
https://www.theguardian.com/news/series/pegasus-project
Pegasus was notably used to hack the phones of Jamal Khashoggi's family members.
The Israeli government encouraged NSO Group to work with the Saudi Arabian government even in spite of knowing about the abuse of this spyware, and in spite of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.
But the Israeli government encouraged NSO and two other companies to continue working with Saudi Arabia, and issued a new license for a fourth to do similar work, overriding any concerns about human rights abuses, according to one senior Israeli official and three people affiliated with the companies.
The New York Times - Israeli Companies Aided Saudi Spying Despite Khashoggi Killing
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/17/world/middleeast/israel-saudi-khashoggi-hacking-nso.html
It's possible that the Israeli government is involved in this newly reported spyware as well - since their approval was required for the licensing of Pegasus.
The Israeli Ministry of Defense must approve export licenses for NSO, which has close ties to Israel's defense and intelligence communities, to sell its technology internationally.
https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-us-state-department-phones-hacked-with-israeli-company-spyware-sources-2021-12-03/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/expose-unmasks-israel-led-disinformation-team-that-meddled-in-dozens-of-elections/
https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/article-731636
https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/technology/1676458888-dark-disinfo-group-operates-out-of-israel-report-claims
https://www.barrons.com/news/israeli-firm-meddled-in-more-than-30-elections-reports-791e7da6
https://rapidsave.com/info?url=/r/supportforukraine2/comments/114aipb/an_international_team_of_journalists_have/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.