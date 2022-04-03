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MURDER BY HOSPITAL! A NEW MEXICO WIDOW SPEAKS OUT ON THE DEATH OF HER HUSBAND
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80 views • April 03, 2022
Carol Fifer lost her husband needlessly to bizarre 'Covid' hospital practices that left her and her husband helpless, demeaned and basically ignored by hospital doctors and staff. The first hospital in Hobbs, NM and the second hospital - responsible for his death - First Presbyterian Hospital of Albuquerque, NM must be investigated for gross negligence and malfeasance.
Presbyterian Hospital ad states 'Presbyterian Hospital is New Mexico's flagship medical facility – with the comfort and care you'd expect from a neighborhood hospital.' Not so much!
Listen to her story and you decide.
Carol's book: Finding Joy Through Grieving: Finding Comfort Through the Word When You Keep Asking Why https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09P7YR7VB/ref=cm_sw_r_oth_api_glt_27KCC7VEZACZA027QWEE
https://www.theepochtimes.com/infographic-approved-and-non-fda-approved-covid-19-treatments_4261955.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_campaign=breaking-2022-02-07-3&utm_medium=email&est=mJKxVQ5EmJBvRD1aRA1PqGaXWL9RxDIGSs3j9x4fmHsnjQDtJiiD1B4Vg7O935jm1OcB
An almost identical story! https://www.protocolkills.com/post/briana-s-story
Grand Jury proceedings in the Court of Public Opinion to hold those behind 'the big lie' and crimes against humanity accountable: https://www.bitchute.com/video/qyEAF1yOnDW9/
John Looney, funeral director from Britain: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/funeral-director-john-o-looney-with-maria-zeee-jan-28th-2022_tx5XHyxg7FCWUo8.html
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Presbyterian Hospital ad states 'Presbyterian Hospital is New Mexico's flagship medical facility – with the comfort and care you'd expect from a neighborhood hospital.' Not so much!
Listen to her story and you decide.
Carol's book: Finding Joy Through Grieving: Finding Comfort Through the Word When You Keep Asking Why https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09P7YR7VB/ref=cm_sw_r_oth_api_glt_27KCC7VEZACZA027QWEE
https://www.theepochtimes.com/infographic-approved-and-non-fda-approved-covid-19-treatments_4261955.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_campaign=breaking-2022-02-07-3&utm_medium=email&est=mJKxVQ5EmJBvRD1aRA1PqGaXWL9RxDIGSs3j9x4fmHsnjQDtJiiD1B4Vg7O935jm1OcB
An almost identical story! https://www.protocolkills.com/post/briana-s-story
Grand Jury proceedings in the Court of Public Opinion to hold those behind 'the big lie' and crimes against humanity accountable: https://www.bitchute.com/video/qyEAF1yOnDW9/
John Looney, funeral director from Britain: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/funeral-director-john-o-looney-with-maria-zeee-jan-28th-2022_tx5XHyxg7FCWUo8.html
If you like the content please give it a Rumble and Subscribe
www.rumble.com/CATchats
On Telegram at: t.me/CAT_chats
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