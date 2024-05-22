Watch Congressman's REACTION when he learns what Dr. Fauci's just did _ Redacted with Natali Morris

Mirrored Content
Dr. Anthony Fauci will testify to the Congressional Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic this week. His colleague and advisor David Morens will testify too which is inconvenient timing after it was reported that he was trying to hide emails from FOIA requests. Dr. Morens thought he was being sly by using his Gmail and bragged to his colleagues that he could “make emails disappear.” What do you think they were trying to disappear??
