NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 04/10/2023

Riley Gaines a female champion, who was assaulted, held for ransom and extorted by the Liberal leftists and TRANS people, is pushing back. And I say God Bless Her. She is showing more gonads than most people out here. Hopefully her bravery will start a new movement here in America, for one needs to be started. This trans movement is nothing but evil and will only lead people to HELL.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.