WARMONGERING: The Warlord’s Solution for Israel. Jim Hanson & Kurt Schlichter join Seb Gorka
AMERICA First with Sebastian Gorka
Do you agree?? Or are these conservative leaders following the wag the dog narrative?
Is this not just another situation where one hand is feeding both sides to prop up the war machine?? Food for thought. Dont trust the surface narrative.
See also:
https://rumble.com/v3on9ua-question-the-israel-palestine-hamas-situation-warmongers-are-frothing.html
Did you see the article where Netanyahu stated they supplied Hamas ?
https://jpost.com/arab-israeli-conflict/netanyahu-money-to-hamas-part-of-strategy-to-keep-palestinians-divided-583082
See PDJT roast Netanyahu:
https://rumble.com/v3orzs9-trump-roasts-netanyahu-what-does-he-know.html
