The Warlord’s Solution for Israel. Jim Hanson & Kurt Schlichter join Seb Gorka
WARMONGERING:  The Warlord’s Solution for Israel. Jim Hanson & Kurt Schlichter join Seb Gorka


AMERICA First with Sebastian Gorka

Do you agree?? Or are these conservative leaders following the wag the dog narrative?

Is this not just another situation where one hand is feeding both sides to prop up the war machine?? Food for thought. Dont trust the surface narrative.

See also:
https://rumble.com/v3on9ua-question-the-israel-palestine-hamas-situation-warmongers-are-frothing.html

Did you see the article where Netanyahu stated they supplied Hamas ?

https://jpost.com/arab-israeli-conflict/netanyahu-money-to-hamas-part-of-strategy-to-keep-palestinians-divided-583082

See PDJT roast Netanyahu:
https://rumble.com/v3orzs9-trump-roasts-netanyahu-what-does-he-know.html



Keywords
gazaisrealretaliationdeclaration of warhamas attack

