BREAKING: An emergency declaration has been issued in Eagle Pass, Texas
Published 16 hours ago

BREAKING: An emergency declaration has been issued in Eagle Pass, Texas after a surge of migrants invaded the southern border.


The declaration was made by Eagle Pass mayor Rolando Salinas after over a thousand migrants crossed the border.


Most of the migrants are coming from Venezuela by train according to Fox's

@BillMelugin_

.


No need to worry. The border is completely secure according to the Biden White House.


Video:

@BillMelugin_


https://twitter.com/i/status/1704578724195352835

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

