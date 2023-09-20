BREAKING: An emergency declaration has been issued in Eagle Pass, Texas after a surge of migrants invaded the southern border.





The declaration was made by Eagle Pass mayor Rolando Salinas after over a thousand migrants crossed the border.





Most of the migrants are coming from Venezuela by train according to Fox's

.





No need to worry. The border is completely secure according to the Biden White House.





