BREAKING: An emergency declaration has been issued in Eagle Pass, Texas after a surge of migrants invaded the southern border.
The declaration was made by Eagle Pass mayor Rolando Salinas after over a thousand migrants crossed the border.
Most of the migrants are coming from Venezuela by train according to Fox's
@BillMelugin_
.
No need to worry. The border is completely secure according to the Biden White House.
Video:
@BillMelugin_
https://twitter.com/i/status/1704578724195352835
