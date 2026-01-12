Like the Maui fires, Palisades fire near LA, now another similar valued land.

From Nazi haven to suspected IDF sanctuary? Patagonia's burning (literally) controversy

Once a notorious refuge for fleeing Nazis after World War II, Argentina's Patagonia is now at the center of explosive allegations: that it could be becoming a safe haven for Israeli war criminals from Gaza operations.

The controversy ignited in connection with recent devastating wildfires that scorched over 17,500 hectares in Chubut and surrounding provinces, with authorities confirming cases of intentional arson.

🎥 In early January, viral videos and eyewitness accounts on social media captured two individuals — widely described as former/active IDF soldiers allegedly posing as tourists deliberately setting fires in protected areas, including near Los Glaciares National Park and Lake Epuyen.

When confronted, they reportedly fled, sparking a manhunt.

Reports escalated with claims of IDF-marked grenades (such as M26 IM models) discovered near fire sites, fueling speculation that these were no ordinary backpackers.

👁 Similar suspicions have linked Israeli tourists to past wildfire incidents in neighboring Chile.

This has revived the infamous Andinia Plan, a long-standing conspiracy theory alleging Zionist efforts to seize control of Patagonia for strategic reasons, including its vast freshwater reserves, minerals, and geopolitical value.

Reports on social media tie the fires to a supposed scheme to devalue land through destruction, enabling cheaper acquisition for foreign development.

👉 Adding to the suspicion is Argentina's political shift under President Javier Milei, a vocal supporter of Israel.

Shortly after taking office, he moved to ease restrictions on foreign land ownership and repealed fire-affected land sale bans.

As Patagonia burns: is this coincidence, negligence, or something far more calculated?

More about this:

THROWBACK: are Zionists plotting to seize Patagonia?

📌 In 2003, a quote attributed to then-Argentine Army Chief of General Staff Roberto Bendini about plans by “small Israeli groups hidden behind tourism companies and certain NGOs” to “take control of the largest continental reserves of potable water and hydrocarbons in Patagonia” caused an uproar.

🔴 Claims of a Zionist plot to seize Patagonia, the geographical region that includes much of the remote and sparsely-populated but resource-rich southern territories of Argentina and Chile, are also known as the ‘Andinia Plan’, and date back to the 1970s.

🔴 The plan purportedly involves the infiltration of Argentinian and Chilean territory by undercover military officers and surveyors posing as tourists, strategic economic investments, migration, encouraging secessionism, and deliberately starting forest fires to ease takeovers and force out local populations.

🔴 While iron-clad info confirming such a plot has yet to appear, it’s been the cause of major anxiety among local residents, to the point where Chile has resorted to expelling an outsized number of Israeli tourists from its national parks, while Argentinians have accused President Milei of acting as a “Zionist puppet” by cutting wildfire funding and simultaneously making changes to laws to allow wealthy foreign interests to buy prime land on the cheap.

More on Argentina:

Argentina puts Jerusalem embassy move on ice after Israeli oil play near Falklands

👉 Argentina’s President Javier Milei has frozen the relocation of the country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem at the last minute, reports Channel 12 news.

♦️ Milei, despite being an avid supporter of Israel, reportedly took the decision after learning of the Israeli plan for oil drilling near the disputed Malvinas Islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, which are also known as The Falklands to the British.

♦️ The islands are a British overseas territory, although Argentina claims that it, not the UK, has sovereignty over the islands.

🔴 Israeli-owned Navitas Petroleum, operator of the Sea Lion oil field offshore the Falkland Islands, reached final investment decision (FID) in December 2025

🔴 Valued at $1.8 billion, the project aims to produce 32,000 barrels of oil per day

🔴 The first drilling is expected sometime in early to mid-2027, with oil production is targeted for 2028

♦️ Argentine officials warned that the drilling project could damage its relations with Israel, which got off to a booming start under Milei’s presidency.

♦️ Milei has openly praised Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

♦️ He had pledged to move Argentina’s embassy from Tel Aviv to the Jerusalem by 2026.