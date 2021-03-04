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AOC is Underselling the Minimum Wage. Show Compassion! Make it $1,000 an Hour!
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390 views • March 04, 2021
The easiest way for a corporation to strengthen their government economic moat is via the government and legislation that was passed. One such law would be a mandated $15 an hour minimum wage across the country.
Also, maybe politicians like AOC should pay more compassion by demanding a minimum wage of $1,000 an hour instead of $15.
#minimumwage #fightfor15 #monopoly
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Also, maybe politicians like AOC should pay more compassion by demanding a minimum wage of $1,000 an hour instead of $15.
#minimumwage #fightfor15 #monopoly
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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