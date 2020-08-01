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We Won't Be Silenced! Another Doctor Speaks Out.
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292 views • August 01, 2020
Another video has emerged that's been removed from social media. This time, Dr. Lisa Koche, MD is speaking out about the coronavirus, mass censorship and the true benefits of hydroxychloroquine. Spread the word!
Dr. Lisa Koche, MD is a Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL and has over 24 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from Emory University medical school in 1996. She is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Lisa Koche, MD is a Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL and has over 24 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from Emory University medical school in 1996. She is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
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