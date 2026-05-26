💥Hezbollah targeting of the newly established Israeli command post of the 401st Armored Brigade in the town of Debl in southern Lebanon

💥🇮🇱 Al-Mayadeen has obtained exclusive wartime footage showing the targeting of the newly established Israeli command post of the 401st Armored Brigade in the town of Debl in southern Lebanon.

Adding lots from late yesterday:

Initial reports of multiple heavy explosions in eastern Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan Province, southern Iran near the local airport.



Some explosions have been attributed to active aird defenses the source(s) of the other explosions is being investigated.

More about this: Two IRGC Navy speedboats were targeted by American fighter jets in the Persian Gulf within the past 48 hours. Four Iranian sailors were killed.



Publication was delayed in order not to put pressure on ongoing negotiations, according to sources.

Initial reports of an IRGC Navy attack on the U.S. naval fleet in the Strait of Hormuz and Sea of Oman.

More: Multiple fires reported on Kharg Island according to NASA FIRMS data.

Iranian air defenses shot down multiple American UAVs above Bandar Abbas, including one MQ-9A Reaper drone.



The U.S. was likely conducting surveillance for strikes and Iran shot them down.

More:

US forces have struck missile launch sites and naval vessels in southern Iran, Fox News reports, citing US Central Command.