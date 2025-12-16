DEMOCRACY UNDER ATTACKː A CONVERSATION WITH JAMES CLAPPER AND JOHN O BRENNAN [AND ROB REINER]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Svetlana Lokhova - Here is Rob Reiner conspiring w. John Brennan and Jim Clapper to overthrow the democratically-elected President Trump as part of the Russiagate Conspiracy.
What was Reiner's connection to the CIA?
Who financed this op?
Source: https://x.com/RealSLokhova/status/2000919590449394156