[Streamed live on Oct 16, 2023] CuttingEdge: Dark Desires - Satanic Politics
Published 20 hours ago

Monday Night 10/16/2023
9PMCST/10EST
The guys from the Sabbath at Midnight are returning to rumble talk to step into the shadows of power and uncover the chilling secrets behind the most enigmatic cult in the world of politics. In "Dark Desires: Satanic Politics," we delve deep into the twisted minds of those who worship at the intersection of politics and the occult. Join us on a haunting journey through the hidden corridors of power, where dark rituals and sinister pacts shape the fate of nations.
