© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rule Of The New World Order
Follow
2
Share
Report
3 views • May 10, 2022
I am doing a lot of videos as God would have me because I may not be available to do any videos soon.
Revelation 13:1
King James Version Bible
13 And I stood upon the sand of the sea, and saw a beast rise up out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten crowns, and upon his heads the name of blasphemy.
Once you are caused to act in fear, you eventually blaspheme the Spirit of God, this then means the person is left desolate for the devil to take over and control. A person that blaspheme the Spirit of God cannot be saved.
The use of fear and the love of money are the easiest ways for the devil to steal souls.
Revelation 13:1
King James Version Bible
13 And I stood upon the sand of the sea, and saw a beast rise up out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten crowns, and upon his heads the name of blasphemy.
Once you are caused to act in fear, you eventually blaspheme the Spirit of God, this then means the person is left desolate for the devil to take over and control. A person that blaspheme the Spirit of God cannot be saved.
The use of fear and the love of money are the easiest ways for the devil to steal souls.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.