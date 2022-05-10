Rule Of The New World Order

I am doing a lot of videos as God would have me because I may not be available to do any videos soon.

Revelation 13:1

King James Version Bible

13 And I stood upon the sand of the sea, and saw a beast rise up out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten crowns, and upon his heads the name of blasphemy.



Once you are caused to act in fear, you eventually blaspheme the Spirit of God, this then means the person is left desolate for the devil to take over and control. A person that blaspheme the Spirit of God cannot be saved.



The use of fear and the love of money are the easiest ways for the devil to steal souls.