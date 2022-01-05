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URGENT: DON’T SET FOOT IN A HOSPITAL UNTIL YOU WATCH THIS
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144 views • January 05, 2022
Source: Jim Fetzer. Dr. Brian Ardis - They get bonus money for PCR tests and a covid diagnosis. What happens if you test positive for Covid as you go into the hospital and more. More videos you may like:
MICRO-ROUTER FOUND IN PFIZER VACCINE URGENT SHARE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MAbeEhewFMt8/
MICRO-ROUTER FOUND IN PFIZER VACCINE URGENT SHARE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MAbeEhewFMt8/
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