At the BRICS summit, Putin began a meeting with the President of Iran.

The head of Russia stated that a comprehensive partnership agreement with Iran will be signed soon.

Adding: NEW: The Pentagon officially denies that Ariane Tabatabaei is a suspect in the ongoing FBI investigation (leaked secret document)

It seems that Israeli media is trying to spin the story and pin the leak of classified documents on Iran.

Yesterday, this was the story: Ariana Tabatabaei, the Chief of Staff of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and an Officer in U.S. Naval Intelligence at the Pentagon. Allegedly, she is the one who leaked the highly classified U.S. documents regarding an Israeli attack on Iran.

Adding:

BRICS countries support the acceptance of Palestine as a full member of the UN, according to the association's declaration following the summit.

Adding:

The Kazan Declaration, Main Points:

➡️Importance of expanding cooperation based on common interests and further strengthening strategic partnerships.

➡️National positions regarding the situation in Ukraine and around it.

➡️ Expressed concern over the negative impact of illegal sanctions on the global economy.

➡️Calling for more active participation of the least developed countries, especially from Africa, in global processes.

➡️Welcomed the significant interest of Global South countries in the association.

➡️Noted proposals for mediation to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian conflict through dialogue.

➡️Expressed concern over the escalation of violence and worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan, calling for a ceasefire.

➡️Confirmed commitment to multilateralism and maintaining the central role of the UN in the international system.

➡️Emphasized the importance of continuing to implement the economic partnership strategy until 2025 across all areas.

➡️Confirmed support for a comprehensive reform of the UN, including the Security Council, to enhance its representativeness.

➡️Welcomed the use of national currencies for financial transactions between association countries and their trading partners.

➡️Opposed unilateral measures introduced under the pretext of combating climate change.

➡️Condemned attacks on UN personnel, threats to their safety, and called on Israel to immediately cease such actions.

➡️Welcomed the establishment of a transitional presidential council in Haiti and the creation of an electoral council to resolve the crisis.

➡️Confirmed the decision on measures to support WTO reform.

➡️Called for reform of the Bretton Woods institutions to reflect the representation of developing countries.