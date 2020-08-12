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Bill Kaysing (Interview Clip 04)
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21 views • August 12, 2020
• Bill Kaysing (Interview Clip 04)
• Re: Bill Kaysing (July 31, 1922 – April 21, 2005) was an American writer.
Author of "We Never Went To The Moon" claiming the six Apollo Moon landings between July 1969 and December 1972 were hoaxes.
Source Video: Watch the Original Full Interview at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2qQfHf3WlwyH7iJLildfcg
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Fu*k Facebook, YouTube and Twitter...
• Re: Bill Kaysing (July 31, 1922 – April 21, 2005) was an American writer.
Author of "We Never Went To The Moon" claiming the six Apollo Moon landings between July 1969 and December 1972 were hoaxes.
Source Video: Watch the Original Full Interview at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2qQfHf3WlwyH7iJLildfcg
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Fu*k Facebook, YouTube and Twitter...
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