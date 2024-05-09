SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE MIKE JOHNSON'S 😱 HOSTAGE VIDEO

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE MIKE JOHNSON IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE...OTHERWISE, THIS VIDEO WOULD NOT EXIST





Let's play Devils' advocate and say that these are the honest thoughts of a politician whom simply hasn't done any research into the actual realities of the events of WW2 - in looking for a thumbnail, found this:





Do we owe Mike Johnson an apology? Did he just ensure Joe Biden loses this election?!





So once again MTG is working to get House Speaker Mike Johnson up for an ouster vote: BID FOR ‘ATTENTION’: Crenshaw on MTG’s effort to oust Johnson





It occurs to me that Mike Johnson may have just handed the 2024 race to Donald Trump. How?





It's that foreign aid plan he pushed through that we all catcalled. Mike Johnson got funding for Ukraine, Taiwan, and the State of Israel.





That's what all of these idiotic riots are over, the aid package we panned!





My God, look at the crowds in Washington DC! (note the hammer and sickle Soviet flag in the above photo facing the capitol) The DC images are from November, but it got me to thinking that Speaker Johnson just did the entire nation a public service with all the anti-Biden riots he seemingly authored.





Think of it: Every speech Joe Biden has given since he took office, he wanted crowds like that marching in protest denouncing Donald Trump, white voters, Republican senators, and he NEVER GOT A CROWD LIKE THIS for things he and his staff spun every day! Mike Johnson did that with his Israeli aid package! WTF and Holy F-, have we mis-underestimated the guy?





He just thought six moves ahead of the rest of us and SCREWED JOE BIDEN. Biden's presidency is finished, and just months away from the 2024 election!





I don't know if Mike Johnson really planned this far ahead like a master chess player. He doesn't look that bright, to be honest.





But if he just executed the means to throw scumbag Joe Biden out of office, along with all of his treasonous America-hating lawyers, then I say, hats off to you, sir. Hats off!





A follow-up comment:





Did Mike Johnson destroy Biden? I would submit as an example The Atlantic, the all-Democrat 'news magazine', who attacks the protesters as being too pro-Hamas, which is bad for Biden. The Atlantic frets:





But that’s not actually an accurate description of the reality that the Post is reporting. The people featured in this article did not simply criticize Israel or its actions in Gaza. One woman was fired from her job at a branding firm for a video in which she declared that “radical solidarity with Palestine means … not apologizing for Hamas.” (Refusing to say a bad word about a U.S.-designated foreign-terrorist group is undoubtedly not the way her firm wanted to be branded.) Another person, a therapist, was caught on video ripping down a poster of Israeli hostages. She subsequently promoted the conspiracy theory that the Israelis taken by Hamas on October 7 were actually kidnapped by their own country. ...





News outlets have a duty to both accurately report the news and include the context necessary for readers to understand it. The Post article not only casts the whitewashing of Hamas and the murders it committed as “criticism” of Israel; it also fails to explain Hamas’s aims—which include the complete destruction of Israel by any means, including the mass murder of innocent civilians. What happens to public discourse around the most controversial issues when media outlets don’t talk about what we’re actually talking about?





Well, VfB can recall a certain utterance: 'saving Israel for last':





The cover for their nefarious deeds is rapidly disappearing





