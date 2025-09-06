© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 100 | BX exposes Accelerationist cults radicalizing individuals online to collapse society. These groups fuel mass shootings and politicized chaos, which has resulted in calls for gun control and AI surveillance. BX condemns restrictions on gun rights and mass monitoring, urging focus on the real culprits. Her work is shifting law enforcement’s attention to these dangerous cults.