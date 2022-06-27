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OFFICIAL GOVERNMENT DATA RECORD 74,783 DEATHS AND 5,830,235 INJURIES FOLLOWING COVID-19 INNOCULATIONS
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573 views • June 27, 2022

Official Government Data Record 74,783 Deaths and 5,830,235 Injuries Following COVID-19 Vaccines in the U.S. and Europe

June 25, 2022

Former Blackrock Manager Discusses Surge in Life Insurance Death Payouts after COVID Vaccines

Edward Dowd is a former Portfolio Manager for Blackrock where he managed a 14 billion dollar portfolio, and in this interview he discusses the surge of death payouts recorded in the Life Insurance industry in the 4th quarter of 2021. Here is an interview he did with Kristi Leigh.

While Life Insurance companies suffered in 2021, the year the COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out, funeral businesses saw record sales.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) database of adverse drug reactions is now reporting 45,752 deaths and 4,522,307 injuries following COVID-19 vaccines, while the United States' vaccine adverse events recording system (VAERS) is now reporting 29,031 deaths and 1,307,928 injuries following COVID-19 vaccines.

We know that as huge as these numbers are which are official government statistics, that they only represent a very small fraction of the total number of deaths and injuries suffered by those who chose to receive COVID-19 vaccines during the past 18 months.

Last year, Dr. Jessica Rose did a comprehensive analysis to determine the "under-reported factor" in VAERS, and came up with 41X, meaning that the recorded data for adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines in VAERS had to be multiplied by 41 to get more accurate numbers.

Determining the VAERS Under-Reporting Multiplier

However, now that more time has elapsed since this study was performed, many feel that 41X is significantly too low, and should be closer to 100X, which is the number that was previously used based on a 2011 report by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Inc. for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. Low reporting rates preclude or slow the identification of "problem" drugs and vaccines that endanger public health. New surveillance methods for drug and vaccine adverse effects are needed.

Earlier this week Albert Benavides, who downloads the VAERS data each week and reports on it, contacted me and informed me that VAERS was deleting many records of COVID-19 vaccines, and that this has been going on for 10 weeks now. He had found over 20,000 records purged from VAERS.

While these government health agencies are required by law to publish these adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines, it is clear they are trying to hide these numbers from the public. All of it is available to the public, but not a single corporate news outlet has ever reported on this data, only the Alternative Media.

Keywords
deathsalternative mediaadverse reactionsunder reportingofficial government datainsurance company datafuneral business boom
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