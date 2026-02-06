BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: Truth Freedom Health®. Your North Star. No Need to Compromise!
14 views • 2 days ago


Streamed live 2/5/26 

Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: Truth Freedom Health®. Your North Star. No Need to Compromise!


In this presentation, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, and Independent Candidate for President of the United States and U.S. Senate, reveals why Truth Freedom Health® is your North Star and why you never need to compromise to win. Dr.SHIVA exposes how the Swarm survives by engineering division through Left versus Right politics and weaponized identity, keeping working people fragmented, demoralized, and unable to recognize their shared interests. He explains the deeper trap the Swarm sets for anyone who rises through talent and hard work: assimilation in exchange for obedience, comfort, and status, where you are rewarded for surrendering your principles and betrayed into becoming an instrument against your own people. Dr.SHIVA shows how Truth Freedom Health® cuts through the noise, restores clarity, and provides the uncompromising framework to unite working people beyond manufactured labels, build real solidarity, and create a powerful bottoms-up movement capable of shattering the Swarm once and for all. Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-tru...


Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com


To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM

EST or 8 PM EST.


RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer,

Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and

innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM

that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is

enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond

Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS

– to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate

the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit

https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global

educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA


e: [email protected]

w: https://vashiva.com

w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

w: https://Shiva4President.com

Twitter: @va_shiva

Facebook: / va.shiva.ayyadurai

YouTube: / @drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA

Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA

TikTok: / drvashiva

