Streamed live 2/5/26
Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: Truth Freedom Health®. Your North Star. No Need to Compromise!
In this presentation, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, and Independent Candidate for President of the United States and U.S. Senate, reveals why Truth Freedom Health® is your North Star and why you never need to compromise to win. Dr.SHIVA exposes how the Swarm survives by engineering division through Left versus Right politics and weaponized identity, keeping working people fragmented, demoralized, and unable to recognize their shared interests. He explains the deeper trap the Swarm sets for anyone who rises through talent and hard work: assimilation in exchange for obedience, comfort, and status, where you are rewarded for surrendering your principles and betrayed into becoming an instrument against your own people. Dr.SHIVA shows how Truth Freedom Health® cuts through the noise, restores clarity, and provides the uncompromising framework to unite working people beyond manufactured labels, build real solidarity, and create a powerful bottoms-up movement capable of shattering the Swarm once and for all. Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-tru...
Dr.SHIVA
