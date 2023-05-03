Publius-Huldah: A Thorn in the side of COS

In today’s spotlight is legal scholar Joanna Martin, popularly known under her pseudonym Publius-Huldah. For decades she has been a tireless defender of the United States Constitution against those who wish to replace it with a modernist counterfeit.
Martin’s effectiveness can be measured by the fact that Mark Meckler’s Convention of States (COS) has been trying to smear her for years. Despite their best efforts, this former trial attorney brings the receipts to the table – namely, new constitutions that various groups such as COS have primed to slip into place should a quorum of states call for a constitutional convention.
Regardless, many so-called conservatives are pushing the COS agenda, claiming that a convention would only strengthen the current Constitution, and ignoring the fact that we already have provisions to amend it if necessary.
In this interview with Rebecca Terrell, senior editor of The New American, Martin exposes these facts and provides a common-sense solution to the problem.
You can learn more at the following sites:
Joanna Martin’s site: PubliusHuldah.wordpress.com https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com/
The John Birch Society’s Action Project: Stop A Con-Con https://jbs.org/concon/
Publius-Huldah’s Exhibit List https://publiushuldah.files.wordpress.com/2022/12/exhibit-list-for-presentations-in-opposition-to-an-article-v-convention.pdf
The proposed Constitution for the Newstates of America http://www.sweetliberty.org/issues/concon/newstates.htm#.VCg4BxZeepo
Constitution for the New Socialist Republic in North America https://revcom.us/socialistconstitution/SocialistConstitution-en.pdf
Council on Foreign Relations’ Task Force “constitution” https://archive.is/v68Ey
National Constitution Center’s Constitution Drafting Project https://constitutioncenter.org/news-debate/special-projects/constitution-drafting-project
COS’s simulated convention in 2016 https://publiushuldah.files.wordpress.com/2022/02/nightmare-amendments-from-cos-ohio-ap.-2021.pdf
Mark Levin’s Liberty Amendments http://www.renewamerica.com/columns/huldah/140415
