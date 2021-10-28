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Zinc Is Essential For The Immune System Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 10 27 21
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26 views • October 28, 2021
Zinc Is Essential For The Immune System Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 10 27 21
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#zinc #health #diabetes
Air Date: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Then he tells the story of his involvement in the White Rhino Conservation Project. Explaining how they captured the rhinos and trained them to go into cages. So they could ship them from South Africa to America.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the importance of supplementing with the mineral zinc. Zinc is essential for the normal development and function of the immune system. The body has over 300 enzymes that require zinc to function normally. Zinc helps protect the body from COVID 19 by impairing viral replication in the cell. A study from the 1970 found that men who were not a normal height who supplemented with zinc grew significantly taller.
Callers
Gloria has arthritis and edema in her legs.
Zack is experiencing muscle weakness and fatigue after getting the COVID 19 vaccine.
Gary has shortness of breath, dizzy spells and high blood pressure.
Alissa has a friend with high blood pressure and kidney disease.
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
(800) 212-2613
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
#zinc #health #diabetes
Air Date: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Then he tells the story of his involvement in the White Rhino Conservation Project. Explaining how they captured the rhinos and trained them to go into cages. So they could ship them from South Africa to America.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the importance of supplementing with the mineral zinc. Zinc is essential for the normal development and function of the immune system. The body has over 300 enzymes that require zinc to function normally. Zinc helps protect the body from COVID 19 by impairing viral replication in the cell. A study from the 1970 found that men who were not a normal height who supplemented with zinc grew significantly taller.
Callers
Gloria has arthritis and edema in her legs.
Zack is experiencing muscle weakness and fatigue after getting the COVID 19 vaccine.
Gary has shortness of breath, dizzy spells and high blood pressure.
Alissa has a friend with high blood pressure and kidney disease.
Keywords
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