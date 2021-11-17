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How to Make Tea-Stained Paper (Gorgeous + Easy DIY!)
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50 views • November 17, 2021
This video walks you through the simple process of making tea-stained paper at home. You can just any kind of dark tea and light colored or white paper, copy paper works just fine.
Steep 5-6 tea bags in 500-600ml (2-2.5 cups) boiling water
Soak pages in tea for 5 minutes (drain off excess tea before leaving to soak)
Dry in 180-220 degree oven in small 3-5 page stacks
Check out the handmade journals I make with tea-stained paper in our Etsy shop at bit.ly/shopholistic
Steep 5-6 tea bags in 500-600ml (2-2.5 cups) boiling water
Soak pages in tea for 5 minutes (drain off excess tea before leaving to soak)
Dry in 180-220 degree oven in small 3-5 page stacks
Check out the handmade journals I make with tea-stained paper in our Etsy shop at bit.ly/shopholistic
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