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7 Signs Someone's Pretending Not To Like You
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50 views • May 19, 2021
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Is someone pretending not to like you? Are you getting a tugging feeling that someone likes you, but they have been giving you mixed signals and you have no idea what is going on? Sometimes, their behaviors can get super confusing and mysterious. There are a number of reasons why someone pretends not to like you even though they are interested and attracted to you. They could be nervous, unsure of what you are feeling towards them, trying to suppress their feelings, not looking for a relationship, or emotionally not ready. To help you to get more clarity and affirmation, here is a list of clear indications that someone likes you, but is trying not to show it by pretending.
Is someone pretending not to like you? Are you getting a tugging feeling that someone likes you, but they have been giving you mixed signals and you have no idea what is going on? Sometimes, their behaviors can get super confusing and mysterious. There are a number of reasons why someone pretends not to like you even though they are interested and attracted to you. They could be nervous, unsure of what you are feeling towards them, trying to suppress their feelings, not looking for a relationship, or emotionally not ready. To help you to get more clarity and affirmation, here is a list of clear indications that someone likes you, but is trying not to show it by pretending.
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