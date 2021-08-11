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Depressed in College? Here's Why!
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21 views • August 11, 2021
Cases of severe depression among college students have become more common over the last decade, according to a new study that backs up what mental health professionals at university counseling centers have been saying for years.
Students have also become increasingly impulsive, more often attempt to injure themselves, and more likely to be diagnosed with more than one mental disorder...
According to the American Psychological Association, more young people are arriving on campuses with pre-existing conditions than they were 10 years ago, and 1-in-4 college students is on psychiatric medication.
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Students have also become increasingly impulsive, more often attempt to injure themselves, and more likely to be diagnosed with more than one mental disorder...
According to the American Psychological Association, more young people are arriving on campuses with pre-existing conditions than they were 10 years ago, and 1-in-4 college students is on psychiatric medication.
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
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