Do You Have Your Global Digital Certification of Covid Vaccination?
Yahsdaughter137777
Published 17 hours ago

What is in your best interest? Most of the Church as we know it, will join Mystery Babylon to save their lives getting their global health certificate.

Matthew 16:25-26

King James Version Bible

25 For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.

26 For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?

Keywords
tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast

