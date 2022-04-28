© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️⚡️⚡️Food Freshness Card at Harps – Springdale Arkansas - RECOMMENDATION💯💯💯
Follow
1
Share
Report
51 views • April 28, 2022
Harps Food Stores, Inc., based in Springdale, Arkansas, is a local chain of 114 supermarkets located across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas. The company sells both groceries and sporting goods in some larger stores, with several locations also incorporating pharmacies and fuel centers. In addition to its flagship brand, the company also operates grocery stores under four banners: Food4Less, in southwest Missouri; CashSaver in Tulsa; 10Box Cost-Plus; and Warehouse Market in Tulsa. The company additionally operates a franchise of Ace Hardware in Charleston, Arkansas.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.