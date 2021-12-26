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Times of The Fallen
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90 views • December 26, 2021
This is one of the many poetic prayers that I have created for my fellow freedom fighting warriors out there.
I choose to use my God-given rights to express myself freely through my own creativity.
I hope this gives you the inspiration to express the light within you.
To read and download my full ebook of prayers for FREE, Click Here:
https://online.fliphtml5.com/fqeie/xejg/
Love & Blessings,
Angelic Wisdom
I choose to use my God-given rights to express myself freely through my own creativity.
I hope this gives you the inspiration to express the light within you.
To read and download my full ebook of prayers for FREE, Click Here:
https://online.fliphtml5.com/fqeie/xejg/
Love & Blessings,
Angelic Wisdom
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