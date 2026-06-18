⚡️The oil refinery in Kapotnya in Moscow was attacked again - more than 50 drones were shot down on their approach to Moscow - several of them managed to reach the plant - clip 1

⚡️ — The oil refinery in Kapotnya in Moscow was attacked again, reported the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin.



He stated that more than 50 drones were shot down on their approach to Moscow in the morning. According to Sobyanin, several of them managed to reach the plant.

⚡️ — As a result of the UAV attack in the Moscow region, 16 people were injured, including 2 children, the governor reported



— In Ramenskoe, three people were injured, including a ten-year-old girl



— In Solnechnogorsk, a 46-year-old man received a shrapnel wound



— In Lyubertsy, two men - aged 20 and 33 - were injured. They were taken to the hospital with a thigh injury and a broken arm



— In Kotelniki, eight people were injured, including a three-year-old child. Six are in the hospital, including men with shrapnel wounds and injuries of varying severity



— Another 50-year-old man was hospitalized from the Sadovod shopping center

Adding:

⚡️ — Another exchange of military personnel's bodies took place.



Russia handed over the bodies of 522 deceased Ukrainian soldiers, and Ukraine gave back the bodies of 33 deceased Russian soldiers.