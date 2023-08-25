Will the Democrats' Rogue Justice Permanently Damage The Country? | Mark Levin

As Donald Trump’s legal woes escalate, a fierce debate rages: will state charges overrule Federal precedent and prevent Trump from winning the presidency? Mark provides a convincing argument that a state cannot cripple the Executive Branch. Will legal common sense prevail or will the Democrats' rogue justice permanently damage our constitutional republic?
https://get.blazetv.com/levin/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.