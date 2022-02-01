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Once, Twice, Three Times Vaccinated
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74 views • February 01, 2022
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http://UnMaskTheLIES.com
Thanks a lot for the lies
You've been telling us...
The memories are fresh in our minds
And now that we've come
To the end of our delusions
There's so much that's pent up inside
We're once, twice,
Three times vaccinated
(That's one less than the Jews)
Yeah we're once, twice,
Three times vaccinated
And now we're dying from the flu
But first we're coming to get YOU.
When we finally catch you
That moment we'll cherish!
(The last dying beat of your heart)
We'll try you, convict you,
We'll sentence, we'll hang you...
Better run if you want a headstart!
We're once, twice,
Three times vaccinated
And we're coming to get YOU
Yeah, we're coming to get you.
http://UnMaskTheLIES.com
Thanks a lot for the lies
You've been telling us...
The memories are fresh in our minds
And now that we've come
To the end of our delusions
There's so much that's pent up inside
We're once, twice,
Three times vaccinated
(That's one less than the Jews)
Yeah we're once, twice,
Three times vaccinated
And now we're dying from the flu
But first we're coming to get YOU.
When we finally catch you
That moment we'll cherish!
(The last dying beat of your heart)
We'll try you, convict you,
We'll sentence, we'll hang you...
Better run if you want a headstart!
We're once, twice,
Three times vaccinated
And we're coming to get YOU
Yeah, we're coming to get you.
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