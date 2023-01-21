Create New Account
And We Know 1.20.2023 WarGames, Chess, WEF KEMP exposed, Reveal COMING!, PRAY!
Published a day ago
LT of And We Know


January 20, 2023


Slimeballs at the WEF continue to be confronted and run, like Kemp for example. We will see their evil plans exposed to the earth, the sick behavior is beyond evil, Kash Patel weighs in on future and much more.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v26fabk-1.20.23-wargames-chess-wef-kemp-exposed-reveal-coming-pray.html


current eventsnewschristiandavosworld economic forumchesswargameswefkempltand we knowexposing evilkash patelevil plans

