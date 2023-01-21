And We Know 1.20.2023 WarGames, Chess, WEF KEMP exposed, Reveal COMING!, PRAY!

LT of And We Know
January 20, 2023
Slimeballs at the WEF continue to be confronted and run, like Kemp for example. We will see their evil plans exposed to the earth, the sick behavior is beyond evil, Kash Patel weighs in on future and much more.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v26fabk-1.20.23-wargames-chess-wef-kemp-exposed-reveal-coming-pray.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.