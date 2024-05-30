Toxins You Don’t Think About...Part: 2

Unseen Toxins in Everyday Items: Feminine Products, Band-Aids, and More | Reality of Health Podcast Part 2
In this episode of the Reality of Health Podcast, I dive into part two of the 'Toxins You Don't Think About' series. Discover the hidden dangers in everyday items such as feminine hygiene products, band-aids, cardboard, contact lenses, sunscreens, alcohol, mattresses, receipts, microwave popcorn, and even pasta and cereals. Learn about the chemicals involved, their potential health risks, and how to avoid them for a healthier lifestyle. Tune in to find out how you can make simple changes to reduce exposure to these harmful toxins.
00:00 Introduction and Recap
00:50 The Hidden Dangers of Feminine Products
04:01 Surprising Toxins in Everyday Items
05:20 The Truth About Produce and Textiles
08:24 Unexpected Toxins in Common Products
12:26 The Shocking Reality of Food Packaging
13:27 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
