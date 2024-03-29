Are We Ready For The Fight? - Former Premier League Footballer Matt Le Tissier Joins Gareth Icke

Gareth Icke Tonight





Mar 28, 2024





This week on Gareth Icke Tonight. Master of biology in molecular genetics, documentary filmmaker and freelance investigative journalist in the areas of science and health, Megan S Smith is on the line from the US to talk about her new film ‘A New Standard of Care: Alternative Cancer Therapies’. Investigative journalist Josh Walkos is on to talk about the insane number of excess deaths, the pandemic treaty, and the loss of personal freedoms. Vaccine injury whistleblower Wayne Cunnington is in the studio to tell us about his mothers passing in 2020, and what he has discovered about the use of end of life drugs in her untimely death. And former international footballer Matt Le Tissier joins us to talk about what made him speak out against the establishment, and what he has given up, in the quest for truth.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cm0vYOtECsSt