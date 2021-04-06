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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0781 - David Deporis - Suspect still sought 1 year later
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11 views • April 06, 2021
David was working on his laptop at an outdoor cafe, when a black male grabbed it and ran away towards a waiting SUV. David's newest music was on the laptop, so he chased after the man, struggling with the suspect as the SUV drove away, resulting in David being dragged along the road. David died of traumatic injuries.
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