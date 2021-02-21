DONALD TRUMP Interview: Jimmy Fallon Messes Up Hair on the Tonight Show (2016)

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Fun Interview with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show just before the 2016 Election
Enjoy a few laughable moments! Jimmy Fallon Messes up The Donald's Hair
A relaxed fun side of President Trump before he won the election!