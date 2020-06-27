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DR. ROBERT O. YOUNG RE COVID19 REVELATIONS AND RETHINKING THE VIRUS MODEL
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47 views • June 27, 2020
DUE TO THE HIGHLY IMPORTANT MESSAGE FOR HUMANITY IN THIS VIDEO IT WILL ALSO BE UPLOADED TO THE PROJECT CAMELOT BITCHUTE CHANNEL SHORTLY. DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP THIS VIDEO CANNOT BE MADE PUBLIC ON YOUTUBE.
“Dr. Young may be on the threshold of a new biology, whose principle—if proven—could revolutionize the biology and medicine worlds.” Neil Solomon, M.D., Ph.D. Former Head of Research for John Hopkins University.
Over the past two and a half decades, Robert O. Young has been widely recognized as one of the top research scientists in the world. Throughout his career, his research has been focused at the cellular level. Having a specialty in cellular nutrition, Dr. Young has devoted his life to researching the true causes of “disease,” subsequently developing “The New Biology™” to help people balance their life.
“Dr. Young may be on the threshold of a new biology, whose principle—if proven—could revolutionize the biology and medicine worlds.” Neil Solomon, M.D., Ph.D. Former Head of Research for John Hopkins University.
Over the past two and a half decades, Robert O. Young has been widely recognized as one of the top research scientists in the world. Throughout his career, his research has been focused at the cellular level. Having a specialty in cellular nutrition, Dr. Young has devoted his life to researching the true causes of “disease,” subsequently developing “The New Biology™” to help people balance their life.
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