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Riccardo Fortin, le paure delle pecore 23 Luglio 2021
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591 views • July 23, 2021
Il #GreenPass NON è obbligatorio, ma se voi non vi opponete oggi, se voi lo accettate, lo diventerà senz'altro, per colpa vostra.
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https://www.tinelli.eu/indice.html
AMAZON: LIBRO DI DINO TINELLI "IL RISVEGLIO" https://www.amazon.it/Risveglio-Terra-Piana-Dino-Tinelli-ebook/dp/B07RBN4XQ8/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1556959977&sr=8-1-fkmrnull
https://www.tinelli.eu
2° canale Youtube https://www.youtube.com/c/DinoTinelli_nuovo
Playlist di Dino Tinelli https://www.youtube.com/user/tinellidino/playlists
My Radio https://www.spreaker.com/user/10657103
Per supportare il canale https://www.PayPal.Me/DinoTinelli
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