Mark Zuckerberg Privately Told Facebook Execs To Be Cautious About mRNA Vaccines Because "We Just Don't Know The Long-Term Side Effects Of Basically Modifying People's DNA And RNA."
Published 18 hours ago

Mark Zuckerberg Privately Told Facebook Execs To Be Cautious About mRNA Vaccines Because "We Just Don't Know The Long-Term Side Effects Of Basically Modifying People's DNA And RNA."


He Then Censored Scientists, Doctors, And mRNA Vaccine-Injured Individuals.


https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1676792059267788802

