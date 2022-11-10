Boston Dynamics - Changing Your Idea of What Robots Can Do

"Changing
Your Idea of What Robots Can Do", that’s the slogan of Boston Dynamics.
Founded in 1992 by Marc Raibert as a spin-off company from MIT, its early days were spent making training videos for the navy. Only later did the company begin delving into the world of robots; amassing a level of expertise unsurpassed throughout the industry.
Boston Dynamics’s achievements look like the opening montage from a science fiction movie. Starting with the cumbersome BigDog, a quadruped robot designed for the military, the company has seen each new generation of robots surpass the last in a relentless fashion.
Sometimes their announcements leave you a little more unnerved than impressed. What was once the realm of speculation is now being shipped from Boston Dynamics’ factories on a weekly basis. All the while, the robots move ever closer in resemblance to their human creators.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.