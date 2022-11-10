Boston Dynamics - Changing Your Idea of What Robots Can Do

"Changing Your Idea of What Robots Can Do", that’s the slogan of Boston Dynamics.



Founded in 1992 by Marc Raibert as a spin-off company from MIT, its early days were spent making training videos for the navy. Only later did the company begin delving into the world of robots; amassing a level of expertise unsurpassed throughout the industry.





Boston Dynamics’s achievements look like the opening montage from a science fiction movie. Starting with the cumbersome BigDog, a quadruped robot designed for the military, the company has seen each new generation of robots surpass the last in a relentless fashion.





Sometimes their announcements leave you a little more unnerved than impressed. What was once the realm of speculation is now being shipped from Boston Dynamics’ factories on a weekly basis. All the while, the robots move ever closer in resemblance to their human creators.