The Four Horsemen: Shocking Discovery About Their Timing

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse are not random symbols, they follow a precise prophetic timeline.

In this video, we uncover a shocking discovery about the timing of the Four Horsemen and reveal a truth about the fourth horseman that most Bible teachers completely miss.

For centuries, Christians have debated who the Four Horsemen of Revelation are and when they ride. But what if Scripture itself gives us a pattern?

What if the Battle of Jericho was a prophetic foreshadow of the final seven years?

In this lesson, we explore:





The biblical timing of the Four Horsemen





Why the first four seals may align with God’s religious calendar (spring)





Why the final seals shift to God’s agricultural calendar (fall)





How Daniel 9:27 connects to a strengthened covenant in our day





Why the rider on the white horse is not the Antichrist





And the true identity of the fourth horseman — a revelation that changes everything





👉 Make sure you watch until the end, because when the fourth seal is opened and compared with Scripture we all know, the connection is impossible to ignore.





This is not speculation for speculation’s sake.

This is about understanding the times we’re living in and why Jesus told us to watch.





“When you see these things begin to take place, straighten up and lift up your heads, because your redemption is drawing near.” (Luke 21:28)





Time is short. Stay awake. Keep walking the Narrow Road.