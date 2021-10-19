© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 10-19-21
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • October 19, 2021
Biden is the goofball who is showing the world that America can now be messed with, now that Trump was fraudulently taken out of office and no one is doing anything about it. So the world is now laughing at us when our so called Pres tries to look tough, when they know like we do, that he is not. More news from NM that is good.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.