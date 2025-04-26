BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Taking a Pitchfork to Health Payors
Freedom Hub Working Group
17 views • 1 week ago

Taking a Pitchfork to Health Payors

With Jeremy G. Counts, PharmD, Board of Directors, Pharmacists United for Truth and Transparency

https://TruthRX.org, On X: @hokiepharmacist

 

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

 

When cohost Frohman was becoming a yoga teacher in India, he once asked a corner “pharmacist” (or was he?) for a compound - a concoction of herbs and ingredients that ended up working great.  India’s government regulates Ayurvedic and Homeopathic treatments separately from pharmaceuticals, and both can be covered under their insurance system.  The Sharing that Frohman sells for Freedom Hub includes “natural” treatments in the recovery of expensive illnesses like cancer or heart disease.  But it’s hard to find either natural compounding OR insurance coverage for this in America.

One company in America that tries to “compound” natural solutions is Freedom Hub’s supportive friends at Genexy (found at FH's Marketplace) - which uses your blood, DNA and local environmental factors to score your health, and then it uses AI to provide a roadmap of natural treatments to help you. Its principal, Pam Nygaard, recommended this week’s guest, whose “...entire drive in life is to bring the health payer industry down,” as pharmacist Counts wrote in preparation for this week’s show. 

Jeremy has a “five-pronged approach” for reform he calls “the pitchfork”. One of those prongs is market solutions, and he believes the cash patient-making plan Freedom Hub promotes (see “MPB” at our Marketplace) exemplifies the solutions he supports.  [Thank you, Dr. Counts!]

On another pitchfork prong is “Pharmacists United for Truth & Transparency”, for which Dr. Counts serves on the board.  “PUTT” would eliminate pharmacy’s “middleman” putting community pharmacies out of business.  Perhaps you’ve heard of Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PMB) manipulation of prices as a source of grave complaints by reformers.  One thing we know is that despite PBM bragging over market innovation, specialty drugs are kicking patients out of health plans and bankrupting others.  And they must play a part in the endless, annual hike in ObamaCare premiums and deficit-aggravating costs of the government’s Medicare & Medicaid entitlement programs.  For your neighbors, PMBs are bankrupting community pharmacies - the place where Americans for generations have gotten their compounds for true, personalized healthcare.

