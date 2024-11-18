Copper mine mountain landslide in DR Congo

A mountain has collapsed in Katanga, DR Congo, revealing massive quantities of copper.

A mountain collapse in Katanga, DRC, unveiled large copper reserves. While the region is vital for copper mining, concerns arise over forced evictions and human rights abuses linked to mining expansion. A video capturing the dramatic fall of the mountain emerged on X. In it, people can be seen running as the mountain collapses. The Katanga region of DR Congo is known for its rich mineral resources. It lies in the copper belt of Africa, a 450km stretch that extends from northwest Luanshya, Zambia, to Katanga in Congo. The region has been known for large-scale copper mining for more than a century. In the 1950s, it was the world's largest copper-producing area. The people of the DRC experienced significant exploitation and abuse during the colonial and post-colonial era, and their rights are still being sacrificed as the wealth around them is stripped away. Copper and cobalt resources are majorly extracted to recharge batteries as the world moves towards clean energy. The rising demand for clean energy technologies has raised the demand for metals such as copper and cobalt needed for lithium-ion batteries, used for electric vehicles. Despite all this wealth in natural resources, Congo (DRC) still remains one of the poorest nations on the continent riddled by internal conflicts sponsored by external players from the West with alot of refugees currently residing in neighboring Uganda.