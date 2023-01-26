🔥 Soldiers of the assault detachments liberated the village of Opytnoye near Artemovsk, post late last night, Jan. 25, 2023.

Russian soldiers liberated a strategically important settlement - the village of Opytnoye south of Artemovsk. From the north we entered Paraskovievka. The enemy equipped the front line of defense here, but the assault detachments of the Wagner PMC, with the support of artillery and anti-tank systems, broke into this stronghold.





The fighters passed through the industrial zone and entered Opytnoye, after which, house by house, they freed him from Ukrainian formations. The private sector (residential area) was full of militants. The published footage shows how the enemy tried to send reinforcements at night, but this attempt was stopped by accurate artillery fire. Now, Opytnoye is a springboard for an attack on Artemovsk.