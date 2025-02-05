⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (5 February 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of one territorial defence brigade near Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 troops, one motor vehicle, three field artillery guns, and one ammunition depot.

▫️As a result of successful actions, units of the Zapad Group of Forces liberated Novomlynsk (Kharkov region).

Losses were inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade of the AFU, and one national guard brigade near Kolodeznoye, Kutkovka, Doroshovka, Kondrashovka, Peschanoye, Novaya Kruglyakovka, Zeleny Gai (Kharkov region), and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 220 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, nine pickup trucks, four field artillery guns, including two Western-made guns. Four electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on formations of three mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Tikhonovka, Belokuzminovka, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka, and Dachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 200 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, and two ammunition depots.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces advanced to the depth of the enemy defences and liberated Baranovka (DPR).

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of seven mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade of the AFU, and the Lyut Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine near Shcherbinovka, Dzerzhinsk, Vodyanoye Vtoroye, Lysovka, Grishino, Kotlino, Uspenovka, Nadezhdinka, Kotlyarovka, Yasenovoye, and Andreyevka (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 500 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, nine motor vehicles, and two artillery guns.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued active offensive operations. Losses were inflicted on formations of one tank brigade, one mechanised brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, and two territorial defence brigades near Bogatyr, Razliv, Razdolnoye, Burlatskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 120 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, including two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 and M198 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, three territorial defence brigades of the AFU, and one national guard brigade near Orekhov, Malye Shcherbaki, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), Tokarevka, and Pridneprovskoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and one artillery gun.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck infrastructure of military airfields, UAV depots and launch preparation sites, drone operators and electronic warfare specialists training centres, as well as engaged the enemy's manpower and hardware in 157 areas.

▫️Air defence systems shot down 10 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 57 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 653 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 42,463 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,034 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,513 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,276 field artillery guns and mortars, and 31,218 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.