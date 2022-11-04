These Are the Top Three Reasons Why Fridges Fail

Fridges fail when these three things happen…
In this video, Manik Suri, the founder and CEO of Therma, a technology
startup with a mission to help preserve our planet, food, and health through
building safety and sustainability tools to eliminate food waste, improve
energy efficiency, and reduce refrigerant emissions, talks about the top
three factors that contribute to fridge failure.
Manik explains that time, loss of power, and human error are the MOST common reasons that cause fridge failure. 👈
Fridge failure can definitely inconvenience any household or business.🆘
Fortuinately, regular maintenance, having alternative power solutions, and learning to use fridges properly could potentially save you from experiencing serious inconvenience. 💯
