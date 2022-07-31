25 Covid-19 Questions to help wake up family and friends

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We've all tried to wake up people we know, usually with disastrous consequences. Hopefully one of these questions might just be the one that makes them open their eyes to the massive fraud that is currently being waged against the good people of the world.
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