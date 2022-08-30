Deliver Them From The Hand Of The Wicked - Susan Swift

Susan Swift is the Vice President of Legal Affairs at The Right to Life League. Prior to working in pro-life, Susan served as a litigation attorney at a prominent international law firm in downtown Los Angeles. As the mother of seven children, she has she has dedicated her life and legal skills to champion civil rights for the unborn.

The Right To Life League is the oldest ProLife organization in America. Susan shares her legal perspective of what the ruling from the Supreme Court amounts to in America and the lives of women and babies.

Right To Life League

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